AdEx Price (ADX)
The live price of AdEx (ADX) today is 0.230549 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 33.25M USD. ADX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AdEx Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.69M USD
- AdEx price change within the day is -0.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 144.05M USD
During today, the price change of AdEx to USD was $ -0.0010892134233417.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AdEx to USD was $ +0.0516872183.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AdEx to USD was $ +0.0680420877.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AdEx to USD was $ +0.07559957127737257.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0010892134233417
|-0.47%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0516872183
|+22.42%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0680420877
|+29.51%
|90 Days
|$ +0.07559957127737257
|+48.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of AdEx: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.95%
-0.47%
-13.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AdEx (ADX), previously known as Ambire AdEx, developing a new-generation solution for digital advertising and a DeFi-focused crypto wallet. After a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2017, Ambire was the first startup to release an open-source protocol for decentralized advertising in 2018 and the first ad network processing payments on the Ethereum blockchain. By using payment channels, Ambire AdEx ensures full transparency for all involved parties. Moreover, Ambire is using its own Layer-2 scaling solution called OUTPACE to facilitate micropayments per impression between its advertisers and publishers, processing more than 2,5 million transactions daily. After successful beta tests, the team released the Ambire AdEx platform in 2020 and scaled it to 16,000 registered advertisers and publishers generating more than 80 million monthly impressions. In August 2020 Ambire started incentivized staking and liquidity providing programs for the $ADX token, interacting with the DeFi ecosystem and engaging its community into actively supporting the stability of the advertising exchange. In 2021, Ambire announced [Ambire Wallet](https://www.adex.network/wallet/) - a full-featured cryptocurrency wallet, designed to simplify and democratize using crypto and DeFi tools in everyday life. Created with both crypto novices and veterans in mind, it offers accessible UX, hassle-free onboarding, automatic gas management, hardware wallet support and much more. Ambire Wallet is the easiest and simplest way to enter the world of decentralized finance and cryptocurrencies. The wallet is currently in private Beta, expected to be released to the general public soon.
