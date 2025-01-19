AddOn Ai Price (ADDON)
The live price of AddOn Ai (ADDON) today is 0.076014 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ADDON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AddOn Ai Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 157.63K USD
- AddOn Ai price change within the day is -24.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ADDON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ADDON price information.
During today, the price change of AddOn Ai to USD was $ -0.0248749312822685.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AddOn Ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AddOn Ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AddOn Ai to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0248749312822685
|-24.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AddOn Ai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.36%
-24.65%
-58.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Historically, ad monetization has been a cornerstone of Web2's exponential growth, enabling the digital economy to reach trillions of dollars by providing scalable and sustainable revenue models. Despite the surge in AI-driven projects, this essential strategy remains underutilized, leaving substantial potential untapped. AddOn AI is here to change the game by bridging this gap and introducing innovative monetization solutions tailored specifically for the AI ecosystem. Our platform leverages the proven success of advertising monetization in Web2 and adapts it to meet the unique needs of modern AI agents and social projects. By offering a decentralized, user-friendly environment, AddOn Ai empowers developers and project owners to seamlessly integrate advertising revenue streams, transforming their AI innovations into profitable ventures.
|1 ADDON to AUD
A$0.12238254
|1 ADDON to GBP
￡0.06233148
|1 ADDON to EUR
€0.07373358
|1 ADDON to USD
$0.076014
|1 ADDON to MYR
RM0.342063
|1 ADDON to TRY
₺2.69317602
|1 ADDON to JPY
¥11.87870778
|1 ADDON to RUB
₽7.79067486
|1 ADDON to INR
₹6.58129212
|1 ADDON to IDR
Rp1,246.13094816
|1 ADDON to PHP
₱4.4506197
|1 ADDON to EGP
￡E.3.8311056
|1 ADDON to BRL
R$0.4636854
|1 ADDON to CAD
C$0.10946016
|1 ADDON to BDT
৳9.235701
|1 ADDON to NGN
₦118.40168682
|1 ADDON to UAH
₴3.20094954
|1 ADDON to VES
Bs4.104756
|1 ADDON to PKR
Rs21.19118292
|1 ADDON to KZT
₸40.34671092
|1 ADDON to THB
฿2.61412146
|1 ADDON to TWD
NT$2.50010046
|1 ADDON to CHF
Fr0.06917274
|1 ADDON to HKD
HK$0.59138892
|1 ADDON to MAD
.د.م0.76318056