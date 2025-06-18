What is Active Token (ACTIVE)

Active Token: The Heart of the YayPal Gaming Ecosystem Active Token ($ACTIVE) is the token powering the YayPal dual play mode (casual play & move 2 play) ecosystem and the AIHubben AI gaming platform. It rewards players for their activity and offers unique utility within Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing tangible benefits. With YayPal´s games the gamer is able to switch between casual mode and Move 2 Play mode by the click of a button – leading an active lifestyle while having fun. The number of gamers who have downloaded a YayPal games have surpassed half a Million to use the Active Token!

Active Token (ACTIVE) Resource Official Website

Active Token (ACTIVE) Tokenomics

