ACHI INU is a tribute token to the popular memecoin WIF, launched on Solana at the end of 2023. The dogwifhat’s name "Achi" was discovered by the Achi community in early 2024, after the original image posted in 2018 went viral in 2019.
The intention of ACHI INU is to present a different aspect of the dogwifhat meme/narrative to the world. While WIF is a memecoin, ACHI strives to convey a deeper narrative through a distinct lens.
The team's goal is to bridge the gap between web3 and retail users with their smart wallet offering a seamless, seedless, & frictionless buying experience realising early April.
Understanding the tokenomics of ACHI INU (ACHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ACHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ACHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.