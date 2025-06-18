What is Abyss World (AWT)

The Abyss World is an Open-World Dark Fantasy Action-RPG on Sui Network and Polygon, and is 3 years of indie work by Metagame Industries and being backed by Microsoft, AMD, EPIC & IGN. Abyss World has already surpassed 100,000 Steam wishlist players, which is a huge milestone in the web2 gaming world. Thus, as a game with the potential to break through the wall between two spaces, our goal is to attract 1 million players. Mainstream stands for more than 1 billion global gamers accustomed to centralized game ecosystems and distribution systems on the mass market. Backed by Microsoft, AMD, Epic Games and IGN, Abyss World will implement a similar approach to mainstream marketing. As the best-in-class quality game, Abyss World will attract hundreds of traditional gamers into the Web3 space. Besides, we will also partner with influencers and institutions with massive followings in the crypto space to draw Web3 users. Our mission is to start making mainstream users aware of the benefits of web3 gaming, educating them on how owning a piece of a game empowers their chance to define their own economic opportunities. Most importantly, to give them the same quality of gaming experience that they would expect from any mainstream AAA studio.

