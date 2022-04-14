Absters Girl (ABBY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Absters Girl (ABBY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Absters Girl (ABBY) Information Abby is a meme coin on the Abstract platform, inspired by the narrative of Absters girlfriend. The project introduces a strong character identity into the ecosystem, aiming to connect with users through visuals, storytelling, and ongoing community engagement. As the Abstract network expands, Abby’s team plans to explore light utility and develop creative, community-first features that add long-term value. Official Website: https://www.abstersgirl.xyz/ Buy ABBY Now!

Absters Girl (ABBY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Absters Girl (ABBY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Market Cap: $ 1.11M
Total Supply: $ 994.88M
Circulating Supply: $ 994.88M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.11M
All-Time High: $ 0.00124355
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00111413

Absters Girl (ABBY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Absters Girl (ABBY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ABBY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ABBY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ABBY's tokenomics, explore ABBY token's live price!

