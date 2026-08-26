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The live abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock price today is 16.84 USD.PPLTX market cap is 191,832 USD. Track real-time PPLTX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock price today is 16.84 USD.PPLTX market cap is 191,832 USD. Track real-time PPLTX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock Logo

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock Price (PPLTX)

Unlisted

1 PPLTX to USD Live Price:

$16.84
$16.84$16.84
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock (PPLTX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:41:06 (UTC+8)

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock Price Today

The live abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock (PPLTX) price today is $ 16.84, with a 1.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current PPLTX to USD conversion rate is $ 16.84 per PPLTX.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 191,832, with a circulating supply of 11.39K PPLTX. During the last 24 hours, PPLTX traded between $ 16.63 (low) and $ 17.25 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2,000.03, while the all-time low was $ 14.14.

In short-term performance, PPLTX moved -0.00% in the last hour and +9.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 606.36.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock (PPLTX) Market Information

$ 191.83K
$ 191.83K$ 191.83K

$ 606.36
$ 606.36$ 606.36

$ 82.69M
$ 82.69M$ 82.69M

11.39K
11.39K 11.39K

4,910,090.865251197
4,910,090.865251197 4,910,090.865251197

The current Market Cap of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock is $ 191.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 606.36. The circulating supply of PPLTX is 11.39K, with a total supply of 4910090.865251197. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.69M.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 16.63
$ 16.63$ 16.63
24H Low
$ 17.25
$ 17.25$ 17.25
24H High

$ 16.63
$ 16.63$ 16.63

$ 17.25
$ 17.25$ 17.25

$ 2,000.03
$ 2,000.03$ 2,000.03

$ 14.14
$ 14.14$ 14.14

-0.00%

-1.81%

+9.16%

+9.16%

Price Prediction for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock (PPLTX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PPLTX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock (PPLTX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PPLTX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock Price Prediction.

What is abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock (PPLTX)

For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 120+ US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock (PPLTX) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemReal World Assets (RWA)Solana Ecosystem

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock

What is today's price of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock (PPLTX)?

The live price is $16.84, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -1.81%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of PPLTX are in circulation?

The circulating supply of PPLTX is 11390.363340941742, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of PPLTX across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock today?

The market capitalization stands at $191832, positioning abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock at rank #4593 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is PPLTX being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock?

The recent price movement of -1.81% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),TON Ecosystem,BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:41:06 (UTC+8)

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock (PPLTX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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