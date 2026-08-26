abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock Price (PPLTX)
The live abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock (PPLTX) price today is $ 16.84, with a 1.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current PPLTX to USD conversion rate is $ 16.84 per PPLTX.
abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 191,832, with a circulating supply of 11.39K PPLTX. During the last 24 hours, PPLTX traded between $ 16.63 (low) and $ 17.25 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2,000.03, while the all-time low was $ 14.14.
In short-term performance, PPLTX moved -0.00% in the last hour and +9.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 606.36.
The current Market Cap of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock is $ 191.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 606.36. The circulating supply of PPLTX is 11.39K, with a total supply of 4910090.865251197. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.69M.
-0.00%
-1.81%
+9.16%
+9.16%
In 2040, the price of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
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What is today's price of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock (PPLTX)?
The live price is $16.84, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -1.81%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of PPLTX are in circulation?
The circulating supply of PPLTX is 11390.363340941742, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of PPLTX across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock today?
The market capitalization stands at $191832, positioning abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock at rank #4593 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is PPLTX being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock?
The recent price movement of -1.81% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),TON Ecosystem,BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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