abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock Price Today

The live abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock (PPLTX) price today is $ 16.84, with a 1.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current PPLTX to USD conversion rate is $ 16.84 per PPLTX.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 191,832, with a circulating supply of 11.39K PPLTX. During the last 24 hours, PPLTX traded between $ 16.63 (low) and $ 17.25 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2,000.03, while the all-time low was $ 14.14.

In short-term performance, PPLTX moved -0.00% in the last hour and +9.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 606.36.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock (PPLTX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 191.83K$ 191.83K $ 191.83K Volume (24H) $ 606.36$ 606.36 $ 606.36 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 82.69M$ 82.69M $ 82.69M Circulation Supply 11.39K 11.39K 11.39K Total Supply 4,910,090.865251197 4,910,090.865251197 4,910,090.865251197

The current Market Cap of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares xStock is $ 191.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 606.36. The circulating supply of PPLTX is 11.39K, with a total supply of 4910090.865251197. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.69M.