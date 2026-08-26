abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock Price Today

The live abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock (PALLX) price today is $ 25.84, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PALLX to USD conversion rate is $ 25.84 per PALLX.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 121,857, with a circulating supply of 4.72K PALLX. During the last 24 hours, PALLX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 163.0, while the all-time low was $ 25.83.

In short-term performance, PALLX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.62.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock (PALLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 121.86K$ 121.86K $ 121.86K Volume (24H) $ 17.62$ 17.62 $ 17.62 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.55M$ 49.55M $ 49.55M Circulation Supply 4.72K 4.72K 4.72K Total Supply 3,241,363.067771273 3,241,363.067771273 3,241,363.067771273

The current Market Cap of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock is $ 121.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.62. The circulating supply of PALLX is 4.72K, with a total supply of 3241363.067771273. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.55M.