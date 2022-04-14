abcde coin (ABCDE) Information

We are a meme-loving community with the main goal of expanding our community via multiple angles; Gaming, Social, Charity. For example, we have our very own Minecraft Server and Roblox server currently live and available to play. We have Telegram and Discord hangouts available for users to chat, and we have participated in the building of an Water Well in Africa. We are all about making friends, having fun and doing good.