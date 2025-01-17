Aave SNX Price (ASNX)
The live price of Aave SNX (ASNX) today is 1.91 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ASNX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aave SNX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Aave SNX price change within the day is +1.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aave SNX to USD was $ +0.0295695.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave SNX to USD was $ -0.5132979840.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave SNX to USD was $ +0.0661203800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave SNX to USD was $ +0.4426336341685394.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0295695
|+1.58%
|30 Days
|$ -0.5132979840
|-26.87%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0661203800
|+3.46%
|90 Days
|$ +0.4426336341685394
|+30.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave SNX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
+1.58%
+4.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aave SNX is an interest bearing token minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aSNX is pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying SNX that is deposited in Aave protocol. aSNX, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, aSNX accrue interest in real time, directly in your wallet!
