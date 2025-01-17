Aave AMM WETH Price (AAMMWETH)
The live price of Aave AMM WETH (AAMMWETH) today is 3,377.83 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AAMMWETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aave AMM WETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Aave AMM WETH price change within the day is -0.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the AAMMWETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AAMMWETH price information.
During today, the price change of Aave AMM WETH to USD was $ -14.882568040592.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave AMM WETH to USD was $ -405.5449720640.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave AMM WETH to USD was $ +256.5563219900.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave AMM WETH to USD was $ +735.9576082688596.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -14.882568040592
|-0.43%
|30 Days
|$ -405.5449720640
|-12.00%
|60 Days
|$ +256.5563219900
|+7.60%
|90 Days
|$ +735.9576082688596
|+27.86%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave AMM WETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-0.43%
+2.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AAMMWETH to AUD
A$5,438.3063
|1 AAMMWETH to GBP
￡2,769.8206
|1 AAMMWETH to EUR
€3,276.4951
|1 AAMMWETH to USD
$3,377.83
|1 AAMMWETH to MYR
RM15,200.235
|1 AAMMWETH to TRY
₺120,081.8565
|1 AAMMWETH to JPY
¥525,793.0178
|1 AAMMWETH to RUB
₽346,396.4665
|1 AAMMWETH to INR
₹292,553.8563
|1 AAMMWETH to IDR
Rp55,374,253.4352
|1 AAMMWETH to PHP
₱197,839.5031
|1 AAMMWETH to EGP
￡E.170,208.8537
|1 AAMMWETH to BRL
R$20,402.0932
|1 AAMMWETH to CAD
C$4,864.0752
|1 AAMMWETH to BDT
৳410,676.5714
|1 AAMMWETH to NGN
₦5,253,201.216
|1 AAMMWETH to UAH
₴142,476.8694
|1 AAMMWETH to VES
Bs182,402.82
|1 AAMMWETH to PKR
Rs942,211.9002
|1 AAMMWETH to KZT
₸1,791,938.815
|1 AAMMWETH to THB
฿116,400.0218
|1 AAMMWETH to TWD
NT$111,130.607
|1 AAMMWETH to CHF
Fr3,073.8253
|1 AAMMWETH to HKD
HK$26,279.5174
|1 AAMMWETH to MAD
.د.م33,980.9698