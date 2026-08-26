aarna atvPTmax Price Today

The live aarna atvPTmax (ATVPTMAX) price today is $ 1.025, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATVPTMAX to USD conversion rate is $ 1.025 per ATVPTMAX.

aarna atvPTmax currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 226,977, with a circulating supply of 221.40K ATVPTMAX. During the last 24 hours, ATVPTMAX traded between $ 1.025 (low) and $ 1.025 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.025, while the all-time low was $ 1.006.

In short-term performance, ATVPTMAX moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

aarna atvPTmax (ATVPTMAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 226.98K$ 226.98K $ 226.98K Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 226.98K$ 226.98K $ 226.98K Circulation Supply 221.40K 221.40K 221.40K Total Supply 221,402.8543841801 221,402.8543841801 221,402.8543841801

The current Market Cap of aarna atvPTmax is $ 226.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of ATVPTMAX is 221.40K, with a total supply of 221402.8543841801. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 226.98K.