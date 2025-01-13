AADex Finance Price (ADE)
The live price of AADex Finance (ADE) today is 0.02825183 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 70.63K USD. ADE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AADex Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 51.78 USD
- AADex Finance price change within the day is -0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.50M USD
During today, the price change of AADex Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AADex Finance to USD was $ -0.0002827471.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AADex Finance to USD was $ -0.0072061151.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AADex Finance to USD was $ -0.0254385410081881.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.06%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002827471
|-1.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0072061151
|-25.50%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0254385410081881
|-47.38%
Discover the latest price analysis of AADex Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
-0.06%
-0.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AADex Finance is the most lucrative installment platform bridging distances with the $ADE token, it is developed on BSC (BNB Smart Chain). AADEX Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project focusing on cross-chain asset management and liquidity. It aims to bridge the gap between different blockchain networks, allowing users to seamlessly manage their assets across various platforms. This is achieved through a combination of features including: + Cross-chain liquidity pools: Enables users to provide liquidity and earn yield across multiple blockchains. + Cross-chain asset exchange: Allows for the trading of assets across different blockchain networks. + Automated market maker (AMM): Provides a decentralized and efficient way to trade assets on the AADEX platform. + Staking and yield farming: Offers various ways for users to earn rewards by contributing to the platform's ecosystem.
