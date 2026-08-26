LayerZero (ZRO) Technical Analysis Today The LayerZero Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZRO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about LayerZero's analysis below. Sign Up

LayerZero (ZRO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $1.1965 -- +51.01% +38.99% +3.14%

LayerZero Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of LayerZero across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 2 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 1.2017 1.1999 R2 1.1999 1.198 R1 1.1968 1.1968 PP 1.195 1.195 S1 1.1919 1.1931 S2 1.1901 1.1919 S3 1.187 1.1901

LayerZero Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.04M $5.77 M $5.81 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.13M 3-Day Active Buys $19.33 M 3-Day Active Sells $19.20 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.08M 7-Day Active Buys $36.40 M 7-Day Active Sells $36.32 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. LayerZero Capital Flow Net Inflow ZROUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.12 M 1.20 2026-08-25 $1.18 M 1.28 2026-08-24 -$0.12 M 1.15 2026-08-23 $0.40 M 1.26 2026-08-22 $0.56 M 1.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade LayerZero (ZRO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live LayerZero price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ZRO / USDT $1.1952 $1.1952 $1.1952 -6.60% 4.16M (USDT) Trade ZRO / USDC $1.1972 $1.1972 $1.1972 -6.43% 63.14K (USDT) Trade