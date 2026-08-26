Zora (ZORA) Technical Analysis Today The Zora Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZORA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Zora's analysis below. Sign Up

Zora (ZORA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.006402 -- +34.24% +0.34% -35.46%

Zora Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Zora across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 4 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.006385 0.006384 R2 0.006384 0.006383 R1 0.006382 0.006383 PP 0.006382 0.006382 S1 0.006379 0.00638 S2 0.006379 0.00638 S3 0.006377 0.006379

Zora Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.12M $2.77 M $2.89 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.99 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $3.50 M 7-Day Active Sells $3.47 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Zora Capital Flow Net Inflow ZORAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.04 M 0.01 2026-08-25 -$0.08 M 0.01 2026-08-24 -$0.08 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.12 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$0.68 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Zora (ZORA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zora price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ZORA / USDT $0.006402 $0.006402 $0.006402 -0.27% 16.03M (USDT) Trade