Boundless (ZKC) Technical Analysis Today The Boundless Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZKC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Boundless's analysis below. Sign Up

Boundless (ZKC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03945 -- +8.76% -4.60% -36.25%

Boundless Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Boundless across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 0 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03945 0.03944 R2 0.03944 0.03944 R1 0.03944 0.03944 PP 0.03943 0.03943 S1 0.03943 0.03943 S2 0.03942 0.03943 S3 0.03942 0.03942

Boundless Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.13M $1.41 M $1.54 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.10 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Boundless Capital Flow Net Inflow ZKCUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.04 2026-08-25 -$0.05 M 0.04 2026-08-24 -$0.02 M 0.04 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-22 -$0.04 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Boundless (ZKC) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Boundless price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ZKC / USDT $0.03946 $0.03946 $0.03946 -2.71% 1.46M (USDT) Trade ZKC / USDC $0.03937 $0.03937 $0.03937 -2.65% 1.40M (USDT) Trade