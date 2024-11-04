What is Zeta (ZEX)

Zeta Markets is building the best crypto perpetuals exchange, powered by Solana, the blockchain leading crypto mass adoption.

Zeta Price Prediction

Zeta Price History

How to buy Zeta (ZEX)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zeta What is Zeta Markets (ZEX)? Zeta Markets is a decentralized derivatives trading protocol built on the Solana blockchain. It offers users the ability to trade perpetual futures with features like sub-second transaction settlement times, minimal gas fees, and undercollateralized trading positions. How does Zeta Markets differ from other decentralized derivatives platforms? Unlike many derivatives platforms on Ethereum, which suffer from slow settlement times and high gas fees, Zeta Markets leverages Solana's high-speed blockchain to offer lightning-fast transaction times and very low fees. Additionally, Zeta Markets allows for undercollateralized trading, which is a significant departure from the overcollateralized requirements seen on other platforms. What are the key features of Zeta Markets? - Key features of Zeta Markets include: - Sub-second transaction settlement - Nominal gas fees - Under-collateralized trading - A central limit order book (CLOB) model - Transparent on-chain trading - Use of the USDC stablecoin for account and order funding What is the role of the ZEX token in Zeta Markets? The ZEX token serves multiple functions within the Zeta Markets ecosystem. It is used for staking, governance, and user incentivization. Users can stake ZEX to earn rewards, participate in governance, and increase their Z-score, which affects reward distribution. How does the margin system work on Zeta Markets? Zeta Markets' margin system supports undercollateralized trading through three key elements: pricing oracles, a collateral framework, and a liquidation mechanism. Pyth and Chainlink oracles provide pricing data, while the collateral framework ensures platform stability. The liquidation mechanism allows network users to act as liquidators, helping to maintain healthy account margins. What is the central limit order book (CLOB) model? The CLOB model on Zeta Markets matches buy and sell orders directly, similar to traditional centralized exchanges. This setup is advantageous for derivatives trading as it supports better price discovery, market depth insights, and high-frequency trading compared to automated market maker (AMM) models. How are funding rates managed on Zeta Markets? Funding rates on Zeta Markets ensure that perpetual futures contracts maintain value close to the underlying asset's spot market price. Positive funding rates indicate the futures price is higher than the spot price, while negative rates indicate the opposite. These rates are recalculated every 10 seconds. What rewards programs are available on Zeta Markets? Zeta Markets offers rewards in its native ZEX token based on users' trading activity and Z-score. The Z-score is determined by the amount of maker and taker fees paid by the user. Rewards are calculated and distributed every 28-day epoch. Additionally, there are community airdrops and staking incentives for ZEX token holders.

