Pepes Dog (ZEUSCOIN) Information $ZEUS is a cryptocurrency project based on the character "Pepe the Dog" from Matt Furie's Boy's Club comics. The project brings this character into the blockchain space as a culturally-themed digital asset. Official Website: https://www.zeuscoin.vip/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0f7dC5D02CC1E1f5Ee47854d534D332A1081cCC8 Buy ZEUSCOIN Now!

Pepes Dog (ZEUSCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pepes Dog (ZEUSCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.87M $ 3.87M $ 3.87M Total Supply: $ 420.69T $ 420.69T $ 420.69T Circulating Supply: $ 420.69T $ 420.69T $ 420.69T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.87M $ 3.87M $ 3.87M All-Time High: $ 0.00000007723 $ 0.00000007723 $ 0.00000007723 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000815612278 $ 0.000000000815612278 $ 0.000000000815612278 Current Price: $ 0.00000000921 $ 0.00000000921 $ 0.00000000921 Learn more about Pepes Dog (ZEUSCOIN) price

Pepes Dog (ZEUSCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pepes Dog (ZEUSCOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZEUSCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZEUSCOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZEUSCOIN's tokenomics, explore ZEUSCOIN token's live price!

Pepes Dog (ZEUSCOIN) Price History Analyzing the price history of ZEUSCOIN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ZEUSCOIN Price History now!

ZEUSCOIN Price Prediction Want to know where ZEUSCOIN might be heading? Our ZEUSCOIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ZEUSCOIN token's Price Prediction now!

