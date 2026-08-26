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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Zerebro, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Zerebro, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Zerebro (ZEREBRO) Technical Analysis Today

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) Technical Analysis Today

The Zerebro Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZEREBRO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Zerebro's analysis below.

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0411---2.20%+12.52%+92.77%
Know more about Zerebro Price

Zerebro Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Zerebro across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 0
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 0Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.041198
0.041195
R2
0.041195
0.041194
R1
0.041194
0.041193
PP
0.041191
0.041191
S1
0.04119
0.04119
S2
0.041187
0.041189
S3
0.041186
0.041187

Zerebro Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.56M
$9.24 M
$9.80 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.30 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.29 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.69 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.70 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Zerebro Capital Flow

Net InflowZEREBROUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.04
2026-08-25$0.08 M0.04
2026-08-24$0.03 M0.04
2026-08-23-$0.02 M0.04
2026-08-22-$0.01 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Zerebro

Trade Zerebro (ZEREBRO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zerebro price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZEREBRO/USDT
$0.0411
$0.0411$0.0411
+2.68%
2.50M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ZEREBRO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZEREBRO
ZEREBRO
USD
USD

1 ZEREBRO = 0.0411 USD