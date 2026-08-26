YOM (YOM) Technical Analysis Today The YOM Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into YOM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about YOM's analysis below. Sign Up

YOM (YOM) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0315 -- -66.68% -68.77% +21.15%

YOM Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of YOM across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 12 Neutral 8 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 10 Neutral 3 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 5 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03183 0.03179 R2 0.03179 0.03177 R1 0.03177 0.03176 PP 0.03174 0.03174 S1 0.03172 0.03171 S2 0.03168 0.0317 S3 0.03166 0.03168

YOM Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.00M $0.03 M $0.03 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.01 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. YOM Capital Flow Net Inflow YOMUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.04 2026-08-22 $0.00 M 0.05 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade YOM (YOM) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live YOM price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume YOM / USDT $0.03154 $0.03154 $0.03154 +1.48% 1.74M (USDT) Trade