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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on YOM, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on YOM, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About YOM

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YOM (YOM) Technical Analysis Today

YOM (YOM) Technical Analysis Today

The YOM Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into YOM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about YOM's analysis below.

YOM (YOM) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0315---66.68%-68.77%+21.15%
Know more about YOM Price

YOM Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of YOM across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 12
Neutral 8
Buy 6
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 10Neutral 3Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 5Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.03183
0.03179
R2
0.03179
0.03177
R1
0.03177
0.03176
PP
0.03174
0.03174
S1
0.03172
0.03171
S2
0.03168
0.0317
S3
0.03166
0.03168

YOM Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.00M
$0.03 M
$0.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

YOM Capital Flow

Net InflowYOMUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.04
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.05

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about YOM

Trade YOM (YOM) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live YOM price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
YOM/USDT
$0.03154
$0.03154$0.03154
+1.48%
1.74M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

YOM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

YOM
YOM
USD
USD

1 YOM = 0.0315 USD