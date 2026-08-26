yieldbasis (YB) Technical Analysis Today The yieldbasis Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into YB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about yieldbasis's analysis below. Sign Up

yieldbasis (YB) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.09592 -- +28.01% +33.63% -6.61%

Yieldbasis Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Yieldbasis across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 6 Buy 19 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 2 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 4 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0962 0.096 R2 0.096 0.0958 R1 0.0959 0.0958 PP 0.0957 0.0957 S1 0.0956 0.0955 S2 0.0954 0.0955 S3 0.0953 0.0954

Yieldbasis Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.06M $7.27 M $8.32 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.05M 3-Day Active Buys $0.27 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.32 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $1.04 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.02 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Yieldbasis Capital Flow Net Inflow YBUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 0.10 2026-08-25 $0.01 M 0.10 2026-08-24 -$0.08 M 0.09 2026-08-23 $0.10 M 0.09 2026-08-22 $0.15 M 0.09 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade yieldbasis (YB) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live yieldbasis price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume YB / USDT $0.09592 $0.09592 $0.09592 -1.51% 797.18K (USDT) Trade YB / USDC $0.0958 $0.0958 $0.0958 -1.59% 576.97K (USDT) Trade