XRP2.0 is a meme coin on Ethereum
Official Website: https://xrp-2.xyz/index.html#about
Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xd61e1cafd50e570356dd5f6d679a7bd0535a7fcf

XRP2.0 (XRP2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XRP2.0 (XRP2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 420,000.00T $ 420,000.00T $ 420,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 257.00K $ 257.00K $ 257.00K All-Time High: $ 0.000000000013 $ 0.000000000013 $ 0.000000000013 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000000006767 $ 0.000000000000006767 $ 0.000000000000006767 Current Price: $ 0.0000000000006119 $ 0.0000000000006119 $ 0.0000000000006119 Learn more about XRP2.0 (XRP2) price

XRP2.0 (XRP2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XRP2.0 (XRP2) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XRP2 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XRP2 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XRP2's tokenomics, explore XRP2 token's live price!

