Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Plasma, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Plasma, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About XPL

XPL Price Info

What is XPL

XPL Whitepaper

XPL Official Website

XPL Tokenomics

XPL Price Forecast

XPL History

XPL Buying Guide

XPL-to-Fiat Currency Converter

XPL Spot

XPL USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Plasma (XPL) Technical Analysis Today

Plasma (XPL) Technical Analysis Today

The Plasma Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XPL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Plasma's analysis below.

Plasma (XPL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.09028--+19.18%+6.58%+9.70%
Know more about Plasma Price

Plasma Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Plasma across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 2
Buy 11
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 0Buy 8
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.09025
0.09024
R2
0.09024
0.09022
R1
0.09021
0.09021
PP
0.0902
0.0902
S1
0.09017
0.09018
S2
0.09016
0.09017
S3
0.09013
0.09016

Plasma Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-3.08M
$34.66 M
$37.74 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.77M
3-Day Active Buys
$11.31 M
3-Day Active Sells
$10.55 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.80M
7-Day Active Buys
$29.76 M
7-Day Active Sells
$28.96 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Plasma Capital Flow

Net InflowXPLUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.91 M0.09
2026-08-25$0.07 M0.09
2026-08-24-$0.66 M0.10
2026-08-23$1.53 M0.11
2026-08-22-$2.44 M0.09

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Plasma

Trade Plasma (XPL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Plasma price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XPL/USDT
$0.09027
$0.09027$0.09027
-2.76%
10.81M (USDT)
XPL/USDC
$0.09026
$0.09026$0.09026
-2.73%
596.10K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

XPL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XPL
XPL
USD
USD

1 XPL = 0.09028 USD