XPIN Network (XPIN) Technical Analysis Today The XPIN Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XPIN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about XPIN Network's analysis below. Sign Up

XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0011103 -- -8.82% -25.39% -11.26%

XPIN Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of XPIN Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 9 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.001115 0.001115 R2 0.001115 0.001114 R1 0.001114 0.001114 PP 0.001114 0.001114 S1 0.001113 0.001113 S2 0.001113 0.001113 S3 0.001112 0.001113

XPIN Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.88M $8.28 M $9.16 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.10 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.10 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.39 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.38 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. XPIN Network Capital Flow Net Inflow XPINUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade XPIN Network (XPIN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live XPIN Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume XPIN / USDT $0.0011096 $0.0011096 $0.0011096 +1.01% 128.76M (USDT) Trade