Codatta (XNY) Technical Analysis Today The Codatta Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XNY's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Codatta's analysis below. Sign Up

Codatta (XNY) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.006995 -- -6.39% +9.29% +6.90%

Codatta Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Codatta across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 3 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 5 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.007008 0.007007 R2 0.007007 0.007005 R1 0.007004 0.007004 PP 0.007003 0.007003 S1 0.007 0.007001 S2 0.006999 0.007 S3 0.006996 0.006999

Codatta Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.21M $3.26 M $3.46 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.21 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.22 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Codatta Capital Flow Net Inflow XNYUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-24 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-22 $0.01 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Codatta (XNY) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Codatta price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume XNY / USDT $0.006993 $0.006993 $0.006993 +1.28% 10.05M (USDT) Trade