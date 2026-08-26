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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Codatta, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Codatta, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Codatta (XNY) Technical Analysis Today

Codatta (XNY) Technical Analysis Today

The Codatta Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XNY's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Codatta's analysis below.

Codatta (XNY) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.006995---6.39%+9.29%+6.90%
Know more about Codatta Price

Codatta Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Codatta across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 3
Buy 12
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 2Buy 5
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.007008
0.007007
R2
0.007007
0.007005
R1
0.007004
0.007004
PP
0.007003
0.007003
S1
0.007
0.007001
S2
0.006999
0.007
S3
0.006996
0.006999

Codatta Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.21M
$3.26 M
$3.46 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.21 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.22 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Codatta Capital Flow

Net InflowXNYUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-22$0.01 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Codatta

Trade Codatta (XNY) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Codatta price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XNY/USDT
$0.006993
$0.006993$0.006993
+1.28%
10.05M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

XNY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XNY
XNY
USD
USD

1 XNY = 0.006995 USD