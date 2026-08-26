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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Anoma, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Anoma, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Anoma (XAN) Technical Analysis Today

Anoma (XAN) Technical Analysis Today

The Anoma Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XAN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Anoma's analysis below.

Anoma (XAN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.012074--+15.18%+5.21%+12.04%
Know more about Anoma Price

Anoma Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Anoma across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 2
Neutral 6
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 1Buy 13
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 5Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.012091
0.012088
R2
0.012088
0.012086
R1
0.012086
0.012085
PP
0.012083
0.012083
S1
0.012081
0.012081
S2
0.012078
0.01208
S3
0.012076
0.012078

Anoma Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.15M
$1.51 M
$1.66 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.29 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.30 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.06M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.90 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.96 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Anoma Capital Flow

Net InflowXANUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.06 M0.01
2026-08-25-$0.03 M0.01
2026-08-24-$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.09 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Anoma

Trade Anoma (XAN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Anoma price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XAN/USDT
$0.012074
$0.012074$0.012074
+4.50%
8.52M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

XAN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XAN
XAN
USD
USD

1 XAN = 0.012074 USD