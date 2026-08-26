Anoma (XAN) Technical Analysis Today The Anoma Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XAN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Anoma's analysis below. Sign Up

Anoma (XAN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.012074 -- +15.18% +5.21% +12.04%

Anoma Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Anoma across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 6 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 5 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.012091 0.012088 R2 0.012088 0.012086 R1 0.012086 0.012085 PP 0.012083 0.012083 S1 0.012081 0.012081 S2 0.012078 0.01208 S3 0.012076 0.012078

Anoma Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.15M $1.51 M $1.66 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.29 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.30 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.06M 7-Day Active Buys $0.90 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.96 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Anoma Capital Flow Net Inflow XANUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.06 M 0.01 2026-08-25 -$0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-24 -$0.04 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.04 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$0.09 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Anoma (XAN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Anoma price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume XAN / USDT $0.012074 $0.012074 $0.012074 +4.50% 8.52M (USDT) Trade