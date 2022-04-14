WorkQuest Token (WQT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WorkQuest Token (WQT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WorkQuest Token (WQT) Information WorkQuest is a decentralized job marketplace connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world. Integrating DeFi and Recruitment. Official Website: https://workquest.co/ Whitepaper: https://workquest.co/#tokenomics Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xBC648Cbd7B2B2c666f9f46aC5C5Ce6ee77f9C407 Buy WQT Now!

WorkQuest Token (WQT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WorkQuest Token (WQT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.004547 $ 0.004547 $ 0.004547 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00001463 $ 0.00001463 $ 0.00001463 Learn more about WorkQuest Token (WQT) price

WorkQuest Token (WQT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WorkQuest Token (WQT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WQT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WQT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WQT's tokenomics, explore WQT token's live price!

