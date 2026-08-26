WLFI (WLFI) Technical Analysis Today The WLFI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WLFI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about WLFI's analysis below. Sign Up

WLFI (WLFI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.05805 -- -4.04% +6.02% +0.03%

WLFI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of WLFI across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 5 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 4 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.05816 0.05813 R2 0.05813 0.05811 R1 0.05811 0.0581 PP 0.05808 0.05808 S1 0.05806 0.05806 S2 0.05803 0.05805 S3 0.05801 0.05803

WLFI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -2.04M $36.33 M $38.37 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.41M 3-Day Active Buys $11.86 M 3-Day Active Sells $11.46 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 1.76M 7-Day Active Buys $66.24 M 7-Day Active Sells $64.48 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. WLFI Capital Flow Net Inflow WLFIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.58 M 0.06 2026-08-25 -$0.94 M 0.06 2026-08-24 -$0.73 M 0.06 2026-08-23 -$3.99 M 0.06 2026-08-22 $2.63 M 0.06 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade WLFI (WLFI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live WLFI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume WLFI / USDT $0.05805 $0.05805 $0.05805 -1.27% 3.36M (USDT) Trade WLFI / USDC $0.05814 $0.05814 $0.05814 -1.09% 967.35K (USDT) Trade WLFI / USD1 $0.05828 $0.05828 $0.05828 -1.35% 972.32K (USDT) Trade