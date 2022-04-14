WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Technical Analysis Today The WISHBONE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WISHBONE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about WISHBONE's analysis below. Sign Up

WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.001531 -- +21.41% -26.01% -23.45%

WISHBONE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of WISHBONE across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.001498 0.001498 R2 0.001498 0.001497 R1 0.001497 0.001497 PP 0.001497 0.001497 S1 0.001496 0.001496 S2 0.001496 0.001496 S3 0.001495 0.001496

WISHBONE Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.00M $0.03 M $0.04 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.00 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. WISHBONE Capital Flow Net Inflow WISHBONEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live WISHBONE price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume WISHBONE / USD1 $0.0015254 $0.0015254 $0.0015254 -16.95% 29.21M (USDT) Trade WISHBONE / USDT $0.001531 $0.001531 $0.001531 -15.64% 36.43M (USDT) Trade