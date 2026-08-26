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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on HumidiFi, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on HumidiFi, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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HumidiFi (WET) Technical Analysis Today

HumidiFi (WET) Technical Analysis Today

The HumidiFi Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WET's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about HumidiFi's analysis below.

HumidiFi (WET) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.06245---10.16%-8.34%-14.88%
Know more about HumidiFi Price

HumidiFi Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of HumidiFi across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 2
Buy 13
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0626
0.06258
R2
0.06258
0.06255
R1
0.06253
0.06254
PP
0.06251
0.06251
S1
0.06246
0.06248
S2
0.06244
0.06247
S3
0.06239
0.06244

HumidiFi Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.11M
$1.64 M
$1.74 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.11 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.12 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.33 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.34 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

HumidiFi Capital Flow

Net InflowWETUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.03 M0.06
2026-08-25-$0.02 M0.06
2026-08-24-$0.03 M0.07
2026-08-23-$0.02 M0.07
2026-08-22-$0.25 M0.07

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about HumidiFi

Trade HumidiFi (WET) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live HumidiFi price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WET/USDT
$0.06245
$0.06245$0.06245
-2.65%
1.11M (USDT)
WET/USDC
$0.06246
$0.06246$0.06246
-2.64%
854.21K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

WET-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WET
WET
USD
USD

1 WET = 0.06245 USD