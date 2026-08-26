WalletConnect (WCT) Technical Analysis Today The WalletConnect Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WCT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about WalletConnect's analysis below. Sign Up

WalletConnect (WCT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03703 -- +10.11% -7.80% -32.60%

WalletConnect Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of WalletConnect across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 4 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03708 0.03707 R2 0.03707 0.03706 R1 0.03706 0.03706 PP 0.03705 0.03705 S1 0.03704 0.03704 S2 0.03703 0.03704 S3 0.03702 0.03703

WalletConnect Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.91M $8.71 M $7.80 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. WalletConnect Capital Flow Net Inflow WCTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.07 M 0.04 2026-08-25 $0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-24 -$0.04 M 0.04 2026-08-23 -$0.04 M 0.04 2026-08-22 $0.01 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade WalletConnect (WCT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live WalletConnect price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume WCT / USDT $0.03703 $0.03703 $0.03703 -2.19% 2.20M (USDT) Trade WCT / USDC $0.03702 $0.03702 $0.03702 -2.29% 1.43M (USDT) Trade