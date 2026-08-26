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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on WalletConnect, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on WalletConnect, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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WalletConnect (WCT) Technical Analysis Today

WalletConnect (WCT) Technical Analysis Today

The WalletConnect Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WCT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about WalletConnect's analysis below.

WalletConnect (WCT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.03703--+10.11%-7.80%-32.60%
Know more about WalletConnect Price

WalletConnect Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of WalletConnect across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 10
Neutral 4
Buy 12
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 4Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.03708
0.03707
R2
0.03707
0.03706
R1
0.03706
0.03706
PP
0.03705
0.03705
S1
0.03704
0.03704
S2
0.03703
0.03704
S3
0.03702
0.03703

WalletConnect Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.91M
$8.71 M
$7.80 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

WalletConnect Capital Flow

Net InflowWCTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.07 M0.04
2026-08-25$0.01 M0.04
2026-08-24-$0.04 M0.04
2026-08-23-$0.04 M0.04
2026-08-22$0.01 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about WalletConnect

Trade WalletConnect (WCT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live WalletConnect price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WCT/USDT
$0.03703
$0.03703$0.03703
-2.19%
2.20M (USDT)
WCT/USDC
$0.03702
$0.03702$0.03702
-2.29%
1.43M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

WCT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WCT
WCT
USD
USD

1 WCT = 0.03703 USD