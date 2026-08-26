Walrus (WAL) Technical Analysis Today The Walrus Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WAL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Walrus's analysis below. Sign Up

Walrus (WAL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02278 -- +6.44% -21.59% -61.25%

Walrus Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Walrus across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 5 Neutral 0 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02282 0.0228 R2 0.0228 0.02278 R1 0.02279 0.02278 PP 0.02277 0.02277 S1 0.02276 0.02275 S2 0.02274 0.02275 S3 0.02273 0.02274

Walrus Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.20M $1.20 M $1.39 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.37 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.38 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Walrus Capital Flow Net Inflow WALUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.02 M 0.02 2026-08-25 $0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-24 $0.04 M 0.02 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-22 -$0.09 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Walrus (WAL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Walrus price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume WAL / USDT $0.02277 $0.02277 $0.02277 -1.68% 2.99M (USDT) Trade WAL / USDC $0.0228 $0.0228 $0.0228 -1.59% 2.45M (USDT) Trade