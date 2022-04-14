Voltage Finance (VOLTAGE) Tokenomics
Voltage Finance (VOLTAGE) Information
Voltage Finance (FuseFi) is a Defi hub facilitating automated trading of decentralised finance tokens on the Fuse network.
Voltage Finance (VOLTAGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Voltage Finance (VOLTAGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Voltage Finance (VOLTAGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Voltage Finance (VOLTAGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VOLTAGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VOLTAGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand VOLTAGE's tokenomics, explore VOLTAGE token's live price!
How to Buy VOLTAGE
Interested in adding Voltage Finance (VOLTAGE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy VOLTAGE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Voltage Finance (VOLTAGE) Price History
Analyzing the price history of VOLTAGE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
VOLTAGE Price Prediction
Want to know where VOLTAGE might be heading? Our VOLTAGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy Voltage Finance (VOLTAGE)
Amount
1 VOLTAGE = 0.00008374 USD