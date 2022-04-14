VentureMind AI (VNTR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VentureMind AI (VNTR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VentureMind AI (VNTR) Information VentureMind AI is a groundbreaking platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, designed to empower users with specialized AI tools, customizable AI agents, and remotely controlled robotic solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain and integrated with Theta Network, the platform delivers decentralized, AI driven solutions tailored for industries like construction, security, education, and entertainment. Official Website: https://www.venturemind.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/t7zyddqnuecj78t5 Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/4JFcUJ1HfFKz2F8thdu2frk558EjrLvKEmeMq1ZM2xBP Buy VNTR Now!

VentureMind AI (VNTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VentureMind AI (VNTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 809.70K $ 809.70K $ 809.70K Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 433.00M $ 433.00M $ 433.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 934.99K $ 934.99K $ 934.99K All-Time High: $ 0.0385 $ 0.0385 $ 0.0385 All-Time Low: $ 0.001594912600171326 $ 0.001594912600171326 $ 0.001594912600171326 Current Price: $ 0.00187 $ 0.00187 $ 0.00187 Learn more about VentureMind AI (VNTR) price

VentureMind AI (VNTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VentureMind AI (VNTR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VNTR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VNTR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VNTR's tokenomics, explore VNTR token's live price!

How to Buy VNTR Interested in adding VentureMind AI (VNTR) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy VNTR, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy VNTR on MEXC now!

VentureMind AI (VNTR) Price History Analyzing the price history of VNTR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore VNTR Price History now!

VNTR Price Prediction Want to know where VNTR might be heading? Our VNTR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VNTR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!