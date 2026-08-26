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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Virtuals Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Virtuals Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Technical Analysis Today

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Technical Analysis Today

The Virtuals Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into VIRTUAL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Virtuals Protocol's analysis below.

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.7394--+28.88%+23.45%-0.88%
Know more about Virtuals Protocol Price

Virtuals Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Virtuals Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 2
Buy 9
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 8Neutral 0Buy 6
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.7393
0.7391
R2
0.7391
0.7389
R1
0.739
0.7389
PP
0.7388
0.7388
S1
0.7387
0.7386
S2
0.7385
0.7386
S3
0.7384
0.7385

Virtuals Protocol Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.34M
$5.73 M
$5.38 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.36M
3-Day Active Buys
$11.86 M
3-Day Active Sells
$11.50 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.72M
7-Day Active Buys
$20.09 M
7-Day Active Sells
$19.36 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Virtuals Protocol Capital Flow

Net InflowVIRTUALUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.16 M0.75
2026-08-25-$1.88 M0.76
2026-08-24$1.34 M0.81
2026-08-23-$0.25 M0.72
2026-08-22-$1.22 M0.68

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Virtuals Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VIRTUAL/USDT
$0.7394
$0.7394$0.7394
-3.11%
920.62K (USDT)
VIRTUAL/USDC
$0.7391
$0.7391$0.7391
-3.21%
77.74K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

VIRTUAL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

VIRTUAL
VIRTUAL
USD
USD

1 VIRTUAL = 0.7393 USD