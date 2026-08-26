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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Velvet, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Velvet, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Velvet (VELVET) Technical Analysis Today

Velvet (VELVET) Technical Analysis Today

The Velvet Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into VELVET's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Velvet's analysis below.

Velvet (VELVET) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.12869---80.64%-71.44%+39.48%
Know more about Velvet Price

Velvet Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Velvet across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 9
Neutral 6
Buy 11
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 0Buy 8
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 6Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1244
0.1243
R2
0.1243
0.1243
R1
0.1243
0.1243
PP
0.1242
0.1242
S1
0.1242
0.1242
S2
0.1241
0.1242
S3
0.1241
0.1241

Velvet Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-5.48M
$4.31 M
$9.79 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.83M
3-Day Active Buys
$46.47 M
3-Day Active Sells
$45.64 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.87M
7-Day Active Buys
$59.58 M
7-Day Active Sells
$58.71 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Velvet Capital Flow

Net InflowVELVETUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.04 M0.13
2026-08-25-$0.03 M0.14
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.18
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.68
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.68

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Velvet

Trade Velvet (VELVET) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Velvet price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VELVET/USDT
$0.12878
$0.12878$0.12878
-6.12%
6.22M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

VELVET-to-USD Calculator

Amount

VELVET
VELVET
USD
USD

1 VELVET = 0.12869 USD