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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on VANA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on VANA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About VANA

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VANA (VANA) Technical Analysis Today

VANA (VANA) Technical Analysis Today

The VANA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into VANA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about VANA's analysis below.

VANA (VANA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.9774--+13.59%-17.73%-32.04%
Know more about VANA Price

VANA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of VANA across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 3
Buy 6
Moving Averages:SellSell 11Neutral 0Buy 3
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 3Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.9793
0.9786
R2
0.9786
0.9782
R1
0.9783
0.978
PP
0.9776
0.9776
S1
0.9773
0.9772
S2
0.9766
0.977
S3
0.9763
0.9766

VANA Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.09M
$2.06 M
$2.15 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

VANA Capital Flow

Net InflowVANAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.98
2026-08-25-$0.04 M1.00
2026-08-24-$0.03 M1.04
2026-08-23-$0.03 M1.04
2026-08-22-$0.13 M0.99

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about VANA

Trade VANA (VANA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live VANA price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VANA/USDT
$0.9774
$0.9774$0.9774
-2.11%
81.10K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

VANA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

VANA
VANA
USD
USD

1 VANA = 0.9774 USD