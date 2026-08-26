VANA (VANA) Technical Analysis Today The VANA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into VANA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about VANA's analysis below. Sign Up

VANA (VANA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.9774 -- +13.59% -17.73% -32.04%

VANA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of VANA across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 11 Neutral 0 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.9793 0.9786 R2 0.9786 0.9782 R1 0.9783 0.978 PP 0.9776 0.9776 S1 0.9773 0.9772 S2 0.9766 0.977 S3 0.9763 0.9766

VANA Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.09M $2.06 M $2.15 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.04 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. VANA Capital Flow Net Inflow VANAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 0.98 2026-08-25 -$0.04 M 1.00 2026-08-24 -$0.03 M 1.04 2026-08-23 -$0.03 M 1.04 2026-08-22 -$0.13 M 0.99 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade VANA (VANA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live VANA price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume VANA / USDT $0.9774 $0.9774 $0.9774 -2.11% 81.10K (USDT) Trade