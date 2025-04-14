U DEX Platform Logo

$0.001585
$0.001585
-11.15%(1D)

UUU Live Price Data & Information

The current price of U DEX Platform (UUU) today is 0.001585 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. UUU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key U DEX Platform Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.33K USD
- U DEX Platform price change within the day is -11.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the UUU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UUU price information.

UUU Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of U DEX Platform for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00019891-11.15%
30 Days$ -0.003415-68.30%
60 Days$ -0.003415-68.30%
90 Days$ -0.003415-68.30%
U DEX Platform Price Change Today

Today, UUU recorded a change of $ -0.00019891 (-11.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.

U DEX Platform 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.003415 (-68.30%), showing the token's short-term performance.

U DEX Platform 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, UUU saw a change of $ -0.003415 (-68.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

U DEX Platform 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.003415 (-68.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

UUU Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of U DEX Platform: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001529
$ 0.001529

$ 0.00184
$ 0.00184

$ 0.02088
$ 0.02088

+3.39%

-11.15%

-10.61%

UUU Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00

$ 55.33K
$ 55.33K

0.00
0.00

What is U DEX Platform (UUU)

uDEX is a social trading platform focused on cryptocurrencies that enables users to trade directly within social networks while providing on-chain data support. The platform supports traditional wallets like MetaMask as well as social wallets authenticated via Google, Apple, and Telegram accounts, allowing users to trade without interrupting their social activities. $UUU is the native token of uDEX.

U DEX Platform is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your U DEX Platform investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check UUU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about U DEX Platform on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your U DEX Platform buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

U DEX Platform Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as U DEX Platform, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of UUU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our U DEX Platform price prediction page.

U DEX Platform Price History

Tracing UUU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing UUU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our U DEX Platform price history page.

How to buy U DEX Platform (UUU)

Looking for how to buy U DEX Platform? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase U DEX Platform on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

UUU to Local Currencies

1 UUU to VND
40.640985
1 UUU to AUD
A$0.0025043
1 UUU to GBP
0.0012046
1 UUU to EUR
0.00137895
1 UUU to USD
$0.001585
1 UUU to MYR
RM0.0070057
1 UUU to TRY
0.06024585
1 UUU to JPY
¥0.2267818
1 UUU to RUB
0.1342495
1 UUU to INR
0.13638925
1 UUU to IDR
Rp26.4166561
1 UUU to KRW
2.26428345
1 UUU to PHP
0.0904718
1 UUU to EGP
￡E.0.08119955
1 UUU to BRL
R$0.00933565
1 UUU to CAD
C$0.0021873
1 UUU to BDT
0.19218125
1 UUU to NGN
2.52387475
1 UUU to UAH
0.06547635
1 UUU to VES
Bs0.112535
1 UUU to PKR
Rs0.44346715
1 UUU to KZT
0.8174162
1 UUU to THB
฿0.0530341
1 UUU to TWD
NT$0.05146495
1 UUU to AED
د.إ0.00581695
1 UUU to CHF
Fr0.00128385
1 UUU to HKD
HK$0.01228375
1 UUU to MAD
.د.م0.0147088
1 UUU to MXN
$0.0321121

U DEX Platform Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of U DEX Platform, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official U DEX Platform Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About U DEX Platform

Disclaimer

$0.001585
