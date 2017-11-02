xMoney (UTK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into xMoney (UTK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

xMoney (UTK) Information xMoney (formerly known as Utrust) was designed to provide a solution to the problems resulting in low usability of cryptocurrency as means of payment, particularly the underdeveloped transactional security of payment platforms and relatively high fees. Official Website: https://www.xmoney.com/ Whitepaper: https://utrust.com/static/UTRUST-whitepaper-en-2017-11-02-2ae02efb0e0203893bdba1f54000f2b4.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xdc9Ac3C20D1ed0B540dF9b1feDC10039Df13F99c

xMoney (UTK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 21.76M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 704.11M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 30.90M All-Time High: $ 0.17917 All-Time Low: $ 0.00543500526176 Current Price: $ 0.0309

xMoney (UTK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of xMoney (UTK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UTK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UTK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

