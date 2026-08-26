Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on USUAL, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on USUAL, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About USUAL

USUAL Price Info

What is USUAL

USUAL Whitepaper

USUAL Official Website

USUAL Tokenomics

USUAL Price Forecast

USUAL History

USUAL Buying Guide

USUAL-to-Fiat Currency Converter

USUAL Spot

USUAL USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

USUAL (USUAL) Technical Analysis Today

USUAL (USUAL) Technical Analysis Today

The USUAL Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into USUAL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about USUAL's analysis below.

USUAL (USUAL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.011241--+28.73%+30.58%-13.80%
Know more about USUAL Price

USUAL Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of USUAL across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 4
Buy 9
Moving Averages:SellSell 9Neutral 2Buy 3
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 2Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.011231
0.01123
R2
0.01123
0.011229
R1
0.011229
0.011229
PP
0.011228
0.011228
S1
0.011227
0.011227
S2
0.011226
0.011227
S3
0.011225
0.011226

USUAL Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.19M
$1.12 M
$1.31 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.56 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.57 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.62 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.65 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

USUAL Capital Flow

Net InflowUSUALUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.02 M0.01
2026-08-25-$0.06 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.11 M0.01
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.05 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about USUAL

Trade USUAL (USUAL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live USUAL price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
USUAL/USDT
$0.011233
$0.011233$0.011233
-2.65%
4.99M (USDT)
USUAL/USDC
$0.011213
$0.011213$0.011213
-2.74%
4.73M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

USUAL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

USUAL
USUAL
USD
USD

1 USUAL = 0.011241 USD