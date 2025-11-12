What is USDUT

Unstable Tether (USDUT) Tokenomics

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.006047
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.0001226

Unstable Tether (USDUT) Information USDUT is a meme coin themed around the “unstable dollar peg,” with a narrative centered on deliberate instability to drive speculative interest. USDUT is a meme coin themed around the “unstable dollar peg,” with a narrative centered on deliberate instability to drive speculative interest.

Unstable Tether (USDUT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Unstable Tether (USDUT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USDUT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USDUT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USDUT's tokenomics, explore USDUT token's live price!

Unstable Tether (USDUT) Price History Analyzing the price history of USDUT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

