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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Talus, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Talus, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Talus (US) Technical Analysis Today

Talus (US) Technical Analysis Today

The Talus Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into US's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Talus's analysis below.

Talus (US) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01514---5.32%-65.56%+118.47%
Know more about Talus Price

Talus Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Talus across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 4
Buy 6
Moving Averages:SellSell 11Neutral 0Buy 3
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.015108
0.015105
R2
0.015105
0.015104
R1
0.015104
0.015103
PP
0.015101
0.015101
S1
0.0151
0.0151
S2
0.015097
0.015099
S3
0.015096
0.015097

Talus Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.17M
$1.32 M
$1.50 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.39 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.38 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.94 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.94 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Talus Capital Flow

Net InflowUSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-25$0.03 M0.01
2026-08-24-$0.17 M0.02
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-22-$0.01 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Talus

Trade Talus (US) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Talus price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
US/USDT
$0.01514
$0.01514$0.01514
+2.57%
7.55M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

US-to-USD Calculator

Amount

US
US
USD
USD

1 US = 0.01514 USD