Unitas (UP) Technical Analysis Today The Unitas Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into UP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Unitas's analysis below. Sign Up

Unitas (UP) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.48089 -- +38.05% +54.22% +99.11%

Unitas Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Unitas across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 1 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 12 Neutral 0 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.4897 0.4872 R2 0.4872 0.4857 R1 0.4859 0.4848 PP 0.4834 0.4834 S1 0.4821 0.4819 S2 0.4796 0.481 S3 0.4783 0.4796

Unitas Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.14M $0.94 M $1.08 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.55 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.55 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $1.18 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.19 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Unitas Capital Flow Net Inflow UPUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.48 2026-08-25 -$0.01 M 0.50 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.45 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.46 2026-08-22 $0.00 M 0.45 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Unitas (UP) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Unitas price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume UP / USDT $0.48089 $0.48089 $0.48089 -3.42% 119.53K (USDT) Trade