Get instant real-time price updates of the to USD price on MEXC: Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis, essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for the most accurate price information.

The current price of () today is -- USD with a current market cap of -- USD . to USD price is updated in real-time. Key Market Performance: - 24-hour trading volume is -- USD - price change within the day is 0.00% - It has a circulating supply of -- USD

What is ()

Continuum World is a Free-2-Play & Play-2-Earn MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) game where players can explore a new world and build buildings to collect resources, level up, compete, socialise and earn the game's own Token $UM.

is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as , Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ? How much will it be worth in 2025, 2026, 2027, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our price prediction page.

Price History

Tracing 's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing 's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our price history page.

How to buy ()

Looking for how to buy ? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of , consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

MEXC Guides

Experience A World-Class Exchange With MEXC Renowned for the lowest trading fees and highest token selection in the entire crypto market, MEXC sets itself apart as a world-class cryptocurrency exchange.

Huge Crash On The Crypto Market – What Will Happen Next? On August 5, Bitcoin (BTC) is down by 15%, reaching the $49,000 mark for a brief moment, while Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins continue to spiral downward. What happens next?

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.