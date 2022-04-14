Unibase (UB) Technical Analysis Today The Unibase Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into UB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Unibase's analysis below. Sign Up

Unibase (UB) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.12351 -- +2.83% -16.66% -40.99%

Unibase Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Unibase across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 19 Neutral 5 Buy 2 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 5 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.12352 0.12352 R2 0.12352 0.12351 R1 0.12351 0.12351 PP 0.12351 0.12351 S1 0.1235 0.1235 S2 0.1235 0.1235 S3 0.12349 0.1235

Unibase Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.55M $5.10 M $5.65 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.90 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.88 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $1.62 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.58 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Unibase Capital Flow Net Inflow UBUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Unibase (UB) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Unibase price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume UB / USDT $0.12356 $0.12356 $0.12356 -7.43% 1.34M (USDT) Trade