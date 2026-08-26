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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on UnifAI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on UnifAI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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UnifAI (UAI) Technical Analysis Today

UnifAI (UAI) Technical Analysis Today

The UnifAI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into UAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about UnifAI's analysis below.

UnifAI (UAI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.2857--+4.15%-12.12%+9.42%
Know more about UnifAI Price

UnifAI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of UnifAI across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 6
Buy 2
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 6Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.2858
0.2857
R2
0.2857
0.2856
R1
0.2856
0.2856
PP
0.2855
0.2855
S1
0.2854
0.2854
S2
0.2853
0.2854
S3
0.2852
0.2853

UnifAI Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.13M
$1.47 M
$1.59 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.07M
3-Day Active Buys
$11.76 M
3-Day Active Sells
$11.83 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.09M
7-Day Active Buys
$16.00 M
7-Day Active Sells
$16.09 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

UnifAI Capital Flow

Net InflowUAIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.06 M0.29
2026-08-25-$0.04 M0.32
2026-08-24$0.02 M0.36
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.29
2026-08-22-$0.03 M0.22

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about UnifAI

Trade UnifAI (UAI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live UnifAI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
UAI/USDT
$0.2854
$0.2854$0.2854
-11.55%
1.09M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

UAI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

UAI
UAI
USD
USD

1 UAI = 0.2857 USD