UnifAI (UAI) Technical Analysis Today The UnifAI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into UAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about UnifAI's analysis below. Sign Up

UnifAI (UAI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.2857 -- +4.15% -12.12% +9.42%

UnifAI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of UnifAI across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 18 Neutral 6 Buy 2 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 6 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.2858 0.2857 R2 0.2857 0.2856 R1 0.2856 0.2856 PP 0.2855 0.2855 S1 0.2854 0.2854 S2 0.2853 0.2854 S3 0.2852 0.2853

UnifAI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.13M $1.47 M $1.59 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.07M 3-Day Active Buys $11.76 M 3-Day Active Sells $11.83 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.09M 7-Day Active Buys $16.00 M 7-Day Active Sells $16.09 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. UnifAI Capital Flow Net Inflow UAIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.06 M 0.29 2026-08-25 -$0.04 M 0.32 2026-08-24 $0.02 M 0.36 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.29 2026-08-22 -$0.03 M 0.22 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade UnifAI (UAI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live UnifAI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume UAI / USDT $0.2854 $0.2854 $0.2854 -11.55% 1.09M (USDT) Trade