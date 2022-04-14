Swarm Network (TRUTH) Technical Analysis Today The Swarm Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TRUTH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Swarm Network's analysis below. Sign Up

Swarm Network (TRUTH) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.012747 -- +0.73% -4.45% +24.57%

Swarm Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Swarm Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 18 Neutral 5 Buy 3 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.012804 0.012804 R2 0.012804 0.012802 R1 0.012802 0.012802 PP 0.012801 0.012801 S1 0.012799 0.012799 S2 0.012798 0.012799 S3 0.012796 0.012798

Swarm Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.17M $4.03 M $4.21 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.07 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Swarm Network Capital Flow Net Inflow TRUTHUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Swarm Network (TRUTH) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Swarm Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume TRUTH / USDT $0.012757 $0.012757 $0.012757 0.00% 7.02M (USDT) Trade