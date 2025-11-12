Tren Finance is the first fully autonomous AI stablecoin borrowing protocol where 20+ specialized AI agents manage all operations without human intervention, enabling borrowing against LP tokens, money market deposits, and restaked positions to unlock billions in idle liquidity. Tren’s peer-to-agent loan model, Malone, allows users to borrow directly with personalized terms, providing instant loans against any on-chain asset including NFTs, vested tokens, and newly launched assets with personalized terms based on user history.