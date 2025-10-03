The live Tren Finance price today is 0.00007441 USD. Track real-time TREN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TREN price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Tren Finance price today is 0.00007441 USD. Track real-time TREN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TREN price trend easily at MEXC now.

Tren Finance Logo

Tren Finance Price(TREN)

1 TREN to USD Live Price:

-0.94%1D
USD
Tren Finance (TREN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 15:07:33 (UTC+8)

Tren Finance (TREN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-0.75%

-0.94%

-14.65%

-14.65%

Tren Finance (TREN) real-time price is $ 0.00007441. Over the past 24 hours, TREN traded between a low of $ 0.00007329 and a high of $ 0.00007541, showing active market volatility. TREN's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, TREN has changed by -0.75% over the past hour, -0.94% over 24 hours, and -14.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Tren Finance (TREN) Market Information

BASE

The current Market Cap of Tren Finance is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.44K. The circulating supply of TREN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 74.41K.

Tren Finance (TREN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Tren Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000007061-0.94%
30 Days$ -0.00007609-50.56%
60 Days$ -0.00017659-70.36%
90 Days$ -0.00492559-98.52%
Tren Finance Price Change Today

Today, TREN recorded a change of $ -0.0000007061 (-0.94%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Tren Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00007609 (-50.56%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Tren Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TREN saw a change of $ -0.00017659 (-70.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Tren Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00492559 (-98.52%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Tren Finance (TREN)?

Check out the Tren Finance Price History page now.

What is Tren Finance (TREN)

Tren Finance is the first fully autonomous AI stablecoin borrowing protocol where 20+ specialized AI agents manage all operations without human intervention, enabling borrowing against LP tokens, money market deposits, and restaked positions to unlock billions in idle liquidity. Tren’s peer-to-agent loan model, Malone, allows users to borrow directly with personalized terms, providing instant loans against any on-chain asset including NFTs, vested tokens, and newly launched assets with personalized terms based on user history.

Tren Finance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Tren Finance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TREN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Tren Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Tren Finance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Tren Finance Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Tren Finance (TREN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Tren Finance (TREN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Tren Finance.

Check the Tren Finance price prediction now!

Tren Finance (TREN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Tren Finance (TREN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TREN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Tren Finance (TREN)

Looking for how to buy Tren Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Tren Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Tren Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Tren Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Tren Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tren Finance

How much is Tren Finance (TREN) worth today?
The live TREN price in USD is 0.00007441 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TREN to USD price?
The current price of TREN to USD is $ 0.00007441. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Tren Finance?
The market cap for TREN is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TREN?
The circulating supply of TREN is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TREN?
TREN achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TREN?
TREN saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of TREN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TREN is $ 56.44K USD.
Will TREN go higher this year?
TREN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TREN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 15:07:33 (UTC+8)

Tren Finance (TREN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-04 13:39:16On-chain Data
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETF Records Net Inflow of $233.5 Million Yesterday
10-04 11:26:38Industry Updates
USDC Issuance Exceeds 75 Billion, Market Share Reaches 24.9%
10-03 10:20:00Industry Updates
Total crypto market cap returns above $4.2 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 2.3%
10-03 05:17:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks the $120,000 mark for the first time since mid-August
10-01 14:11:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $127.5 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $430 million
09-30 18:14:00Industry Updates
Current mainstream CEX and DEX funding rates indicate the market is neutral with a slight bearish bias

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

