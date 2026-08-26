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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Treehouse, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Treehouse, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Treehouse (TREE) Technical Analysis Today

Treehouse (TREE) Technical Analysis Today

The Treehouse Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TREE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Treehouse's analysis below.

Treehouse (TREE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.03713--+12.92%-5.84%-38.88%
Know more about Treehouse Price

Treehouse Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Treehouse across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 10
Neutral 3
Buy 13
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 1Buy 6
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.03713
0.03713
R2
0.03713
0.03712
R1
0.03712
0.03712
PP
0.03712
0.03712
S1
0.03711
0.03711
S2
0.03711
0.03711
S3
0.0371
0.03711

Treehouse Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.83M
$4.86 M
$4.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Treehouse Capital Flow

Net InflowTREEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.02 M0.04
2026-08-25$0.01 M0.04
2026-08-24-$0.03 M0.04
2026-08-23-$0.09 M0.04
2026-08-22-$0.11 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Treehouse

Trade Treehouse (TREE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Treehouse price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TREE/USDT
$0.03713
$0.03713$0.03713
-2.48%
1.63M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

TREE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TREE
TREE
USD
USD

1 TREE = 0.03713 USD